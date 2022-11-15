N2105P18007C.TIF
Metro Creative

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- Around 30 per cent of COVID-19 cases among students and staff in schools around Boston could possibly have been prevented if they hadn’t lifted their masking mandates, according to a new U.S. study.

Researchers looked at more than 70 school districts to compare those that had mask mandates with those that didn’t, and found that masking in schools was associated with significantly fewer COVID-19 cases.