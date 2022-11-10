A new study estimates that 1 in 50 deaths of otherwise healthy children under age 5 around the world is due to a common virus that's currently surging in the US: respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. And in high-income countries, 1 in 56 babies who are born on time and are healthy will be hospitalized with RSV in the first year of life, according to the researchers' estimates.

The virus is known to be especially dangerous for premature and medically fragile babies, but it causes a "substantial burden of disease in infants worldwide," wrote the authors of the study, published Thursday in the journal Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

Tags