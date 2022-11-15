TORONTO (CTV Network) -- The risk of developing heart inflammation is two to three times higher with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when compared to Pfizer, according to a new Canadian study.

Published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the study found that although cases were rare, men under the age of 40 were the most at-risk of developing heart complications like myocarditis and pericarditis, which usually appeared within 21 days of a second vaccination dose.