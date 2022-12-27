There is growing concern among infectious disease and public health experts that the US could face even more respiratory infections in January.

It is "highly likely" that respiratory viruses could spread even more following holiday gatherings and New Year's Eve celebrations, Dr. William Schaffner, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Monday.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

Tags