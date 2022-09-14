The statistics are sobering: In the United States, we generate approximately 35 million tons of food waste every year, and as individual families, we waste about 30 percent of the food we buy. For the average four-person household with a monthly food budget of $1000, that's like throwing $300 straight into the garbage every month.

It's not just our personal budgets that are affected by food waste, either -- it contributes to the ongoing climate crisis as well. The yearly amount of water and energy wasted from uneaten food in America every year would be enough to power 50 million homes, and the amount of greenhouse gases produced from food waste was equivalent to the carbon dioxide emissions of 42 coal-fired power plants, according to a 2021 report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Casey Barber is a food writer, artist and editor of the website Good. Food. Stories.

