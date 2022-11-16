With this year's Thanksgiving the third since the onset of the pandemic, there are now many tools to help manage Covid-19 risk, including safe and widely available vaccines. But this coronavirus still presents a danger, especially to older people and those with chronic medical conditions. There are also other viruses circulating across the United States, including influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) that are causing some pediatric hospitals to be overwhelmed.

What are steps people can take to protect themselves and their loved ones against Covid-19 during Thanksgiving dinners and other gatherings over the coming holidays? Is it still important to require vaccines for attendees at such events? Does a mini-quarantine period help to reduce risk? If people are testing before gathering together, when should they test, and with what tests? And what's the best way to protect against other circulating viruses?