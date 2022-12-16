Although the updated Covid-19 vaccines don't offer complete protection against a trip to the hospital or urgent care, they do offer important defense against the virus, particularly for seniors, two new studies show.

"Both studies show that there's quite an important benefit from the bivalent booster that it's adding quite a lot of extra protection against hospitalization due to Covid-19," said Ruth Link-Gelles, an epidemiologist at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who co-authored one of the studies. The studies published on Friday in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

CNN's Elizabeth Cohen and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

