Pregnant and taking antidepressants? Study found no risk of neurodevelopmental harm to baby

 damircudic/Getty Images

Expectant mothers taking many common antidepressants need no longer worry the medication may harm their child's future behavioral or cognitive neurodevelopment, according to a new study of over 145,000 women and their children across the United States followed for up to 14 years.

"Results of previous studies on this topic have presented conflicting results. Due to our large population size and careful study design, we believe that our study offers clarity that could help patients and providers make treatment decisions in pregnancy," said study author Elizabeth Suarez, an instructor at the Center for Pharmacoepidemiology and Treatment Sciences at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research.

