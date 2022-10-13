Poor mental health in US teens exacerbated by negative experiences during Covid-19 pandemic, survey finds

A new study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that most adolescents experienced negative events during the Covid-19 pandemic – and those experiences were linked to higher prevalence of poor mental health and suicide attempts.

 Macky Albor/Adobe Stock

Poor mental health among teens in the United States was a concern before the Covid-19 pandemic, and major disruptions to school and social life since early 2020 have only exacerbated the situation.

