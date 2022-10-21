Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine list price could be $130 per dose once government contracts end

Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COID-19 vaccine booster shots on April 6 in San Rafael, California. Drugmaker Pfizer said on October 21 that as government contracts come to an end, possibly by early next year, its Covid-19 vaccine will be sold for $110 to $130 per dose.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/FILE

Drugmaker Pfizer said Friday that as government contracts come to an end, possibly by early next year, its Covid-19 vaccine will be sold for $110 to $130 per dose.

This price model comes down to increased distribution costs as well as an expected shift from multidose vials to single-dose ones.