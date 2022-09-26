Pfizer, Moderna seek authorization for updated Covid-19 boosters for younger children

On September 26, Pfizer and BioNTech said they completed their submission to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of their updated Covid-19 booster for children ages 5 through 11.

 Pfizer

Younger children could soon be eligible to receive an updated Covid-19 booster shot.

Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said they completed their submission to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of their updated Covid-19 booster for children ages 5 through 11. Moderna on Friday said it had requested FDA authorization for its updated booster for adolescents ages 12 to 17 and for children ages 6 to 11.

CNN's Katherine Dillinger contributed to this report.

