Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for their updated Covid-19 vaccine to be used as the third shot in the three-dose primary vaccine series for children ages 6 months through 4 years.

The vaccine makers announced on Monday that if authorized for emergency use, children in that age group will still receive the original version of the Covid-19 vaccine as their first two doses and then the updated Covid-19 vaccine -- formulated to target the coronavirus Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 -- as the third dose.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

