Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday that the immune responses against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants were "substantially higher" in people who got its new bivalent booster compared with people who received the companies' original Covid-19 vaccine.

The bivalent booster that targets the original coronavirus strain and the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants became available in the US in early September. Pfizer and BioNTech said in a news release that the bivalent booster generated about four times higher levels of neutralizing antibody against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants in people older than 55, compared with the original vaccine. The data has not been peer-reviewed or published.