People who sleep 5 hours or less a night face higher risk of multiple health problems as they age, study finds

People who sleep 5 hours or less a night face higher risk of multiple health problems as they age, a study finds.

A large new study published provides evidence that people 50 and older who sleep five hours or less at night have a greater risk of developing multiple chronic diseases as they age compared with peers who get a longer night's rest.

The study, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, took a closer look at a group of nearly 8,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom who had no chronic disease at age 50. Scientists asked the participants to report on how much sleep they got during clinic examinations every four to five years for the next 25 years.