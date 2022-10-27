People of color less likely to receive Paxlovid and other Covid-19 treatments, according to CDC study

A new study finds people of color -- especially Black and Hispanic people -- were less likely to receive Paxlovid and other Covid-19 treatments.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Throughout the pandemic, Black and Hispanic people have been about two times more likely than White people to be hospitalized or die from Covid-19.