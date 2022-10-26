Pandemic 'immunity gap' is probably behind surge in RSV cases, scientists say

The behaviors that helped keep us safe from Covid-19 over the past 2½ years -- lockdowns, physical distancing, wearing masks, washing hands -- are probably behind the "unprecedented" early surge in RSV infections this year, scientists say.

 CDC

That "immunity gap" from the last few years is probably behind the "unprecedented" early surge in RSV infections this year, scientists say -- and it has thrown other seasonal respiratory viruses out of whack around the world.