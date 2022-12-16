There are more than 600 muscles in the human body, and it's impossible to strengthen each and every one. Yet there are plenty whose power you can enhance, and doing so is key to enjoying a healthy, active life.

Strong muscles help combat diabetes, boost cardiovascular, musculoskeletal and mental health, and reduce mortality, research has shown. They're also crucial to the wellness of older people, whose muscles atrophy with age.

Melanie Radzicki McManus is a freelance writer who specializes in hiking, travel and fitness.