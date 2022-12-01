Organ donations and transplantations increase during major US motorcycle rallies due to crashes, according to a new study, signaling a need for increased safety measures.

The researchers analyzed more than 10,000 organ donations and 35,000 transplantations from 2005 to 2021. In regions near where motorcycle rallies were held, there were 21% more organ donors and 26% more transplant recipients per day during rallies than in the four weeks before and after.