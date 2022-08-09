Vaccine maker Pfizer says it has begun Phase 3 clinical trial of its vaccine candidate against Lyme disease with French vaccine company Valneva SE.

The biotech companies are recruiting about 6,000 participants age 5 and older at up to 50 sites in areas of Europe and the US where Lyme disease is endemic, they said Monday in a news release.

CNN's Elizabeth Landau contributed to this report.

