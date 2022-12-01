On World AIDS Day, Biden administration releases new global strategy to end HIV/AIDS by 2030

On World AIDS Day, the Biden administration released a new five-year strategy for the United States' global response.

 Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images

On World AIDS Day, the Biden administration renewed its focus on ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, releasing a new five-year strategy for the United States' global response.

The administration said Thursday it is accelerating its response to HIV/AIDS with new global goals including reaching key treatment targets across ages, genders and population groups; supporting UNAIDS targets to reduce new HIV infections; and closing equity gaps for certain groups, including adolescent girls, young women and children.