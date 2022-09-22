As soon as Dr. Mae Winchester did an ultrasound on Tara George, she knew her baby was in trouble.

During that July ultrasound, Winchester noticed there was no amniotic fluid around the baby. More tests that day and the next morning indicated the baby was in kidney failure and had multiple heart defects.

CNN's John Bonifield and and Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.