Monkeypox is spreading in the United States and around the world. There are at least 16,000 infections documented in over 40 countries, and the World Health Organization has declared it a public health emergency of international concern. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting more than 3,000 infections, just two months after monkeypox was first detected in this outbreak.

How much should people worry about contracting monkeypox? Should everyone be trying to get the vaccine? Who are the groups most at risk, and what actions should they take? How exactly is monkeypox spread and how can people prevent from trying to get it? What are common symptoms to look out for?

