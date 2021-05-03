Not reaching herd immunity by the fall could have dire consequences, medical expert says

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Rockdale County in north central Georgia... Southwestern Barrow County in north central Georgia... Southeastern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia... Northwestern Walton County in north central Georgia... * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1153 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loganville, or 10 miles southeast of Lawrenceville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Winder, Monroe, Snellville, Loganville, Walnut Grove, Bethlehem, Between, Bold Springs, Windsor, Nicholasville, Youth, Big Haynes Creek Park, Pannell, Rosebud and Campton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for north central Georgia. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. && HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH