First, there were flavored cigarettes that tasted like chocolate or grape. Then came the e-cigarettes in flavors like cotton candy or gummy bear. Now, there are flavored gummies made with nicotine, and the US Food and Drug Administration isn't happy about it.

The agency has been warning parents to keep an eye out for products that may look like typical candy but are actually nicotine-based. It says they could be very dangerous for children.

