New treatment for nightmares holds promise, study finds

Nightmare disorder is a sleep condition that affects about 4% of adults, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine says.

Heart pounding, I sit bolt upright in bed, flushed, sweaty and utterly panicked. My brain has snatched me from a nightmare — a dream so alarming I wake up.

I've only had one or two such night terrors, but for people suffering from trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression or anxiety, frightening dreams may come night after night, ruining their sleep and ultimately their health.