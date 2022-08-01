XRAI_GLASSES_41.jpg

XRAI glass converts audio into visuals allowing a pair of smart glasses to turn speech into subtitles, in real-time. 

 TOM HARRISON

Toronto, Canada (CTV Network) -- For his entire life, Josh Feldman has relied on lip reading in order to understand what someone is saying – but this week, a new product that provides real-time transcriptions allowed him to follow a conversation without even seeing the other person’s face.

Having been born hard of hearing, Feldman has gotten used to lip reading while socializing. But it can be a struggle to keep up in a world that often doesn’t accommodate those who are deaf or hard of hearing, particularly during a pandemic in which face masks have been a necessity.

