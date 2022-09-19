A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year.

The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body of research drawing links between coronavirus infection and cognitive function.

