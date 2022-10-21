As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.

"There are approximately 1,000 students absent with flu-like/gastrointestinal symptoms at Stafford High School. Our Health Services team is working with the local health department to identify the root cause of the illness," Sandra K. Osborn, chief communications officer with Stafford County Public Schools, said in a statement.

CNN's Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.