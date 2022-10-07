N1211P15009C.TIF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- In 2010, Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo developed a method to sequence and analyze ancient DNA from Neanderthal bones. Through mapping the entire Neanderthal genome, and comparing it to genetic records of living humans, he arrived at conclusive evidence that confirmed wide-spread anthropological speculations: most humans carry small traces of Neanderthal DNA in our genetics.

Evidence of prehistoric sexual encounters between Homo Sapiens and Neanderthals initiated an anthropological and biological deep dive into far-reaching questions about genetic dispositions towards various health problems.