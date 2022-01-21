...LIGHT RAIN MAY CHANGE TO LIGHT SNOW AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN
TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL
GEORGIA WHICH COULD CAUSE SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS AND OTHER MINOR
IMPACTS...
Tonight, temperatures following a cold front are expected to fall to
near or below freezing for the majority of north and central
Georgia. This temperature drop will also coincide with Gulf moisture
overriding the cold air with light precipitation expected for
eastern and southern portion of the forecast area. Areas in East
Central Georgia are the most likely place where the combination of
light precipitation and freezing near-surface temperatures could
overlap going into the evening.
With wintry precipitation being extremely sensitive to small
temperature changes, there is still some uncertainty on any
locations and specific accumulations, which would mostly be confined
to grassy, metal-type and elevated surfaces. However, a period of
mixed light precipitation, possibly changing to all snow is
likely somewhere along and east of a line from Helen, to
Lawrenceville, to Covington, to Milledgeville. Any accumulations
are expected to range from a trace up to one-half inch could be
possible, with very isolated locations up to 1 inch not out of the
question. For areas south and east of a line from Sandersville,
to Eatonton, to Jeffersonville, to Eastman could receive a trace
to a few hundredths of an inch of freezing rain late tonight into
the early morning.
Overall confidence is low and residents and emergency officials
should remain alert and be prepared for possible snow and/or ice
accumulations, especially over parts of middle and east central
Georgia. Even small amounts of ice can cause significant impacts
such as slick roads and power outages due to icing on trees and
powerlines.
More than 333,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard
More than 333,000 silicone pacifiers available for purchase on Amazon have been voluntarily recalled by the distributor due to reports that the nipple can detach and cause a chocking hazard for infants.
The recalled pacifiers, made by Frigg in Denmark, come in two types: The "Classic" version has a silicone nipple attached to a round plastic shield; in a version called "Daisy," the nipple is attached to a round, scalloped plastic shield. Each design comes in 40 colors and two sizes, 0 to 6 months and 6 to 18 months. Each pacifier has the name "Frigg" in raised letters on the handle of the pacifier shield.
The distributor for the United States, Mushie & Co, has "received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier," and "about 200 reports from outside the U.S. of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier," the statement said.
No injuries have been reported, the statement added.
The recall advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled pacifiers and contact the firm for a full refund or credit.
"To obtain a full refund or credit, consumers should cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie & Co," the statement said.
"Consumers should then properly dispose of the pacifier by placing both pieces into the garbage."
