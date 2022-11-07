Although the prevalence of e-cigarette use among teens has declined in recent years, those who do vape are starting younger and they're using e-cigarettes more intensely, a new study suggests.

Among adolescents who only use e-cigarettes, the percentage who used the products within the first five minutes of waking up in a day was less than 1% between the years 2014 and 2017, but that shifted to 10.3% from 2017 through 2021, according to the study published Monday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.