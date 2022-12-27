Mental health-related emergency department visits and revisits are on the rise among children, study finds

Emergency department visits and revisits in children's hospitals that are related to mental health are "increasing rapidly," a new study suggests.

 Lev Dolgachov/Syda Productions/Adobe Stock

Between 2015 and 2020, mental health visits in pediatric emergency departments increased by 8% annually, with about 13% of those patients revisiting within six months, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. Whereas, all other emergency department visits increased by 1.5% annually.

