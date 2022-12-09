Grant's Pass Pharmacy in southern Oregon is down to its last few boxes of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen, and pharmacist Michele Belcher says she can't order more.

Belcher says she orders these medications from one of the "big three" wholesalers: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen. When she checked availability of these pain- and fever-reducing meds this week, out of 40 products -- different flavors, sizes and strengths -- none was in stock.

