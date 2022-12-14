The rates of mothers and newborn babies dying during pregnancy, at birth or postpartum are much higher in states that currently ban or restrict abortions than in states preserving access, according to a new report.

The researchers analyzed data on deaths and other health outcomes using the most recent data available -- from 2020 and earlier -- and compared rates based on states' current abortion access policies, as of November, after the Supreme Court decision this summer that overturned Roe v. Wade.

