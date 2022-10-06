The pandemic has been tough, but the return to in-person schooling has also been emotionally difficult for Mary Norris' 12-year-old daughter.

Norris says her daughter was bullied relentlessly at the school she attended last year in Fresno, California, near where her father lives. So she transferred to a school in Madera, where her mother lives. This year is going better, but Norris says her daughter is still struggling emotionally.