Imagine waking up one morning after recovering from Covid-19 to find that your coffee smells like unwashed socks, your eggs reek of feces and your orange juice tastes metallic. Oddly, that's a good thing: It's a sign you still have a working sense of smell -- even if it's miswired in your brain.

Your ability to smell can also disappear completely, a condition called anosmia. Without warning, you can no longer inhale the sweet odor of your baby's skin, the roses gifted by your partner or the pungent stink of your exercise clothes.

