It's been months since your ability to taste and smell disappeared after a Covid-19 infection. You've tried to schedule an appointment with a specialist — if you were able to find one — only to discover waiting lists of six months or longer.

"There was this explosion of patient calls after the pandemic started, and we couldn't see 10% of the patients that wanted to come to the clinic," said Dr. Justin Turner, associate professor of otolaryngology and head and neck surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.