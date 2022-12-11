Rain likely. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Updated: December 11, 2022 @ 1:33 pm
Discount grocer Lidl is recalling a chocolate advent calendar made by Favorina after testing found that some may be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.
The 8.4 oz advent calendar says "Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling" on the label and was sold by Lidl stores between October 12 and December 5.
The problem was found during routine testing, Lidl said in a news release. The company hasn't had any reports of someone becoming ill because of the chocolate, according to the release.
Salmonella poisoning can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that last for as long as a week, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most people recover without treatment, but infection can be life-threatening for young children, pregnant women and their unborn children.
The Favorina chocolate advent calendar is labeled "best if used by year of 2023," Lidl said. It has the barcode number 4056489516965.
