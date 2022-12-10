The calendar says December, but it should really read "Cookiember." This is the month for bakers of all types and skill levels to go big and fill the kitchen with sweets and treats. It's time to get on board the cookie train and allow the joy of baking and sharing treats with others to run full steam ahead through the holidays.

Irvin Lin, author of the dessert cookbook "Marbled, Swirled, and Layered: 150 Recipes and Variations for Artful Bars, Cookies, Pies, Cakes, and More" and founder of the Eat the Love site, has spent decades perfecting his holiday cookie baking routine. Whether you're feeling ambitious, overwhelmed, sugar-rushed or a combination of all these feelings, Lin has expert ways to make this a delicious cookie season.

Casey Barber is a food writer, artist and editor of the website Good. Food. Stories.