Colon cancer has claimed another life. Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Kirstie Alley, best known for her roles in the television sitcoms "Cheers" and "Veronica's Closet," died Monday at age 71 after battling cancer that was "recently discovered," according to a family statement.

A representative for Alley confirmed to CNN via email on Tuesday that she had been diagnosed with colon cancer prior to her death.

