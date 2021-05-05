Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia... Suwanee Creek near Suwanee affecting Gwinnett County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Suwanee Creek near Suwanee. * Until this evening. * At 6:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.8 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 8 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 8.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 8 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins along the creek upstream and downstream from the gage at U S Highway 23 or Buford Highway. Portions of the Suwanee Creek Park off of Suwanee Creek Trail begin to flood to Martin Farm Road. This will also include areas behind the Suwanee Elementary School and the George Pierce Park. &&