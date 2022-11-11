It feels like dogs know just when we need them most. Well, they might, experts say

When you have a strong bond with your dog, it can often intuit your feelings — and offer you support, experts said.

 Adobe Stock

When a family arrived at Koch Funeral Home in State College, Pennsylvania, to identify a loved one before cremation, Monroe took note — staying back to maintain the people's privacy but ready to offer comfort if asked.

Monroe isn't a grief counselor or therapist. She's an Australian Shepherd and resident therapy dog at the funeral home, said Jackie Naginey Hook, a celebrant and end-of-life doula there.