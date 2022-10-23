Syndication: USA TODAY

Adam Bodony rests during physical therapy Aug. 17, 2021, at IU Health North Hospital. He developed persistent symptoms after a bout with COVID-19 in 2020. 

 Kelly Wilkinson/USA TODAY NETWORK

(CTV Network) -- Before catching COVID-19 in December 2020, Adriana Patino’s daily routine involved waking up at 4 a.m. and heading to the pool, where she practiced as a competitive swimmer. She trained twice a day, along with managing a full-time job.

Now, she struggles to leave her home. “I have neurological damage to the extent that my brain can’t take the stimulation of just being outside,” the 37-year-old told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Wednesday.“I've made it up to 10 minutes [before] I have to go back inside and just rest for a few hours.”