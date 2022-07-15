No one is immune from COVID-19. Even people who are fully vaccinated and boosted can get COVID-19, though studies show that such individuals are significantly less likely to get seriously ill from the virus or transmit it to others.
Since there’s no immunity from COVID-19, some people may wonder if they’re more vulnerable than others. That includes asthma sufferers. Both COVID-19 and asthma affect the respiratory system, but the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America notes that research published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology and the journal Chest has indicated that having asthma does not put individuals at a greater risk of getting COVID-19 or having severe COVID-19. In addition, a separate study published in JACI found that people with well-controlled asthma have less severe COVID-19 outcomes than those with uncontrolled asthma.
Those studies are good news for people with asthma, who must recognize the importance of keeping asthma under control. One way to do that is to continue to take common medicines for asthma, which the AAFA notes do not increase the risk of getting COVID-19. Such medicines include:
• Quick-relief medicines like albuterol
• Controller medicines, including inhaled corticosteroids
• Oral corticosteroids, such as prednisone
• Biologics
• Allergy medicines like antihistamines
• Proton pump inhibitors for acid reflux
• Nasal allergy sprays
• Allergy shots
Taking these medicines as prescribed can help individuals control their asthma, which in turn reduces their risk for severe outcomes should they test positive for COVID-19. That appears to be the lone link between asthma and COVID-19, though asthma patients are urged to open a dialogue with their physicians if they want to learn more.
