If the US doesn't reach 80% immunity, the nation could see another winter surge of coronavirus, says vaccine expert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Barrow County in north central Georgia... Cobb County in north central Georgia... DeKalb County in north central Georgia... Douglas County in north central Georgia... Fulton County in north central Georgia... Gwinnett County in north central Georgia... Central Rockdale County in north central Georgia... Walton County in north central Georgia... Central Carroll County in northwestern Georgia... Haralson County in northwestern Georgia... Paulding County in northwestern Georgia... Polk County in northwestern Georgia... * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 742 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen today not including the heavy rainfall from yesterdays storms. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, Carrollton, Decatur, Conyers, Monroe, Dallas, Cedartown, Buchanan, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Milton and Kennesaw. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED