When the temperature drops and snow begins to fall, many people can't wait to hit the slopes or ice rink. Winter fun is on their minds, not injury. Yet if you don't thoughtfully prepare for your favored activity, it's easy to have a mishap.

Nearly 200,000 people were injured in 2018 while participating in winter sports, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. These injuries largely came from snow skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, sledding and tobogganing. Sprains, strains, dislocations and fractures were common but also concussions and other head injuries.

