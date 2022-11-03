Decades before George Takei became Mr. Sulu on the original "Star Trek" series, he was imprisoned for a crime he never committed.

When he was a small child, he and his family, along with 120,00 other Japanese Americans, were sent to World War II internment camps on US soil. Decades later, it is clear that his country broke his heart, and he is committed to ensuring Americans know about this injustice.

