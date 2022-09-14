Too often, after fruitless searches for a single magic bullet to eradicate chronic back pain, people decide that living with discomfort is a normal fact of life. But living with back pain is not normal, nor is it necessary. This last installment in our back pain series will empower you to create your own, personalized long-term strategy for maintaining back health and living an active, pain-free lifestyle.

If you've been following along, you will remember that in the first article, we covered how back pain is a very personal experience with varying causes and equally diverse treatment options, but that research has shown exercise to be the most effective means of achieving lasting relief. I also explained the importance of establishing a mind-body connection and leveraging the power of breathing to not only quell your pain response but also restore proper rib cage, pelvic and spinal alignment to take pressure off your back.

Subscribe to CNN's Fitness, But Better newsletter. Sign up for our newsletter series to ease into a healthy routine, backed by experts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.