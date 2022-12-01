Holiday stress. Work problems. Money concerns. Family issues — the worries that can keep you up at night are infinite. Develop a sleep debt from those worries, and you'll pay a price in your ability to think, plan and manage your emotions.

"Sleep debt, also called a sleep deficit, is the difference between the amount of sleep someone needs and the amount they actually get," said sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine. "Sleep affects our ability to think, react, remember and solve problems."