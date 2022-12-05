How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains

Wearing hearing aids may lower your risk for cognitive decline and dementia, a study finds.

 Su Arslanoglu/E+/Getty Images

Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study.

Research has established that hearing loss in an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether intervening with the hearing loss will also treat the progression of cognitive decline has been less clear, said senior study author Woei Shyang Loh, Head of Otolaryngology at the National University Hospital and National University of Singapore.

